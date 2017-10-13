Wildfires still raging in Northern Calif.

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Fire officials reported Friday evening that more than 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed by the wildfires in Northern California. Jeff Zimmerman/For The Signal

As of Friday evening some of the worst fires in the state’s history are only 5 to 18-percent contained according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are working beyond exhaustion are struggling to gain ground against several major blazes.

Fire officials report some total of 90,000 people displaced by the fires in Northern California. Jeff Zimmerman/For The Signal

And, another red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to continue through late Saturday night with gusts of 40 mph.

The fire has officially claimed the lives of at least 35 people, reported CBS in San Francisco Friday evening. It has turned “once-picturesque wine country vistas into piles of ash and debris.”

Some 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed and 90,000 people displaced by the fires, according to fire officials.

More than 5,700 homes and buildings have been destroyed in the Northern California wildfires. Jeff Zimmerman/For The Signal
