UPDATE: 1 dead, live wires in Canyon Country bus crash

By Ryan Painter

Last update: Sunday, November 5th, 2017

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. Sunday Nov. 5 .

Officials have identified the victim of the crash as Marie Davis, 67, who was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Lt. Becerra of the SCV Sheriff’s Department.

Power has been restored for the 300 residents that were left without power because of the damage.

UPDATE: 6:27 p.m.

One person was killed and two were injured in a vehicle collision in the intersection of Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road at 5:09 p.m. Saturday.

“There were three injuries. One with minor injuries, one with moderate to severe injuries and one DOA,” said LA County Fire Supervisor Art Marrujo.

Both of the surviving patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Marrujo confirmed.

The collision primarily involved a black, Toyota Prius and a white pickup truck that was towing a camper, said Lt. Rob Hahnlein

A City of Santa Clarita Transit bus was also involved in the incident, but was not heavily damaged.

As a result of the crash, a power line was knocked and live wires made contact with the ground.

“(Southern California) Edison is on the scene,” said Marrujo.

Deputies from the SCV Sheriff’s Station also responded to the scene, Hahnlein confirmed, and treated the site of the crash as if it were a crime scene.

This, he said, is standard procedure for all accidents that involve a fatality.

At this time, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As per protocol when there is a fatality, all parties involved were tested on the scene, Hahnlein said.

_______________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

Three vehicles, including a City of Santa Clarita Transit bus, were involved in a fatal collision in the intersection of Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Art Marrujo confirmed.

Four persons are being treated for minor injuries.

One of the vehicles struck a power line during the collision. As of 5:35 p.m. live wires are on the ground, said Marrujo.

More information will be made available as this story develops.