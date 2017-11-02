Body found in ravine, inside crashed vehicle

By Jim Holt

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased person at the foot of a ravine, the apparent victim of a crash in which a vehicle plunged off a cliff along a remote stretch of road in the Angeles National Forest.

Investigators told The Signal Thursday that the crash is not recent and appears to have happened sometime in the past.

“It is a confirmed 11-44,” California Highway Patrol Officer Caryn O’Donnell told The Signal Thursday, referring to a law enforcement code denoting a possible fatality.

The incident was reported to emergency response officials about 10:50 a.m. Thursday as a vehicle that went over the side of a cliff off of Little Tujunga Road near mile marker 9.67 and the Wildlife Waystation, about four miles south of Bear Divide and Sand Canyon Road.

“We’ve called the coroner,” O’Donnell said.

Lt. Brian Elias, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner, said department officials received the call to respond to the remote mountainous area shortly before noon.

“This was for a vehicle over the side,” he said.

“It appears to be something that happened a while ago and not today,” he said. “It appears it (crash) happened some time ago – a car with a person inside it.”

