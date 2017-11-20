Gun call leads to standoff on freeway on-ramp

By Austin Dave

A reported road rage incident led to a standoff atop a freeway on-ramp in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

The chain of events leading to the high profile impasse began at a gas station near Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road at about 2:45 p.m.

A woman reported an assault with a deadly weapon had taken place after a heated verbal exchange at the refueling station and that the suspect fled in a recreational vehicle, said Lt. Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The victim specifically mentioned a gun being pointed at her by one of the RV’s occupants.

Responding patrol deputies located the RV heading southbound on Sierra Highway just south of Jakes Way.

The RV turned right at Via Princessa and made a second right turn onto the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle immediately yielded, Becerra said. A 15-minute standoff ensued between law enforcement and the RV’s occupants.

California Highway Patrol units arrived shortly after and assisted the evacuation of about eight vehicles from the on-ramp.

A sheriff’s department helicopter was requested to provide an aerial viewpoint of the high stakes traffic stop.

Deputies armed with rifles and shields used loudspeakers to communicate with the suspects until a man emerged from the RV.

Within minutes, a second occupant exited the vehicle.

Sheriff’s units on scene conducted a search of the RV, but didn’t find a weapon. After making contact with the woman who made the initial report, it was determined that no crime had taken place.

The woman recanted specific parts of her story, Becerra said. At this point, there is no investigation, the lieutenant said.

About 45 minutes later, the on-ramp was cleared and reopened.