Hundreds break bread for Thanksgiving at Val Verde park

By Austin Dave

Last update: 55 mins ago

About 500 people spread seasonal joy in Val Verde Tuesday night as the Santa Clarita Valley nears Thanksgiving Day.

The annual tradition of sharing a meal with neighbors, friends and family held strong at Val Verde County Park as several local organizations came together to provide a turkey dinner for those who call the area west of Santa Clarita city limits home.

The event makes Thanksgiving a reality for families who may not have the resources to fulfill the traditional expectation of what the holiday historically looks and feels like.

The 15-year tradition was continued Tuesday night by volunteers from Real Life Church, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Youth Activities League program, the Val Verde Community Benefits Funding Committee and the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department.