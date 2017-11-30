Lynne Winner: Making her day, as well

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Thursday, November 30th, 2017
Sheriff deputies and firemen recently took time to support and celebrate a lonely 5-year-old boy’s birthday party. This story touched my heart not only for Gregory, the celebrant, but because our deputies and firemen made a huge and positive difference in the lives of one family.

They came together and took all the time that was needed for Gregory to have the best birthday party a boy could possibly have.

The title of this story was “Bringing together a community.”  A perfect description, for it took a loving family, friends and strangers who responded to the mother’s social media post, along with the deputies and firefighters, to make it happen.

Then you have the reporter, Christian Monterrosa, and The Signal editorial staff sharing this terrific event with the rest of us. Thank you all for making my day as well.

Lynne Winner

Castaic

