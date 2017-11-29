UPDATE: Deputy shot in Newhall released from hospital; 2 suspects in custody

By Perry Smith

Last update: Wednesday, November 29th, 2017

By Austin Dave, Perry Smith, Ryan Painter & Jim Holt



A Santa Clarita deputy who suffered a gunshot to the neck while investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Newhall was released from hospital.

The 29-year-old deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was released from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

He was reported to have been in stable condition earlier in the day.

“Last I heard he was in good spirits,” Lt. Doug Mohroff told The Signal about 10 a.m.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said: “We are very thankful that he has been released from hospital.”

A suspect in the shooting who was also shot was reported to still be in surgery Wednesday morning.

Investigators learned on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” call, according to a Sheriff’s Department report. Further information in the call revealed that two male Hispanics were seen in the area. One of the suspects approached the female victim, who was parking her vehicle, and pointed a handgun at her. She retrieved her cellphone to report the incident and the suspect fled near the pool area of the apartment complex.

When deputies arrived on scene they contacted the victim and began a search for the suspects. One of the suspects, who was located in the parking area near the pool, fired his handgun towards the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Four deputies were involved in the incident, one of which suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The injured deputy was transported to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, was struck at least once in the torso, according to department officials. He was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in surgery, and his condition is unknown.

The second suspect, a male Hispanic juvenile, was found in one of the apartments and was detained. He is being questioned by investigators to ascertain his involvement in this incident. He has not been arrested at this time.

A handgun belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

No other deputies were injured.

The shooting is still part of an active investigation, and the scene was considered by station officials as “unsecure,” as of 11:47 p.m., by officials on scene, according to witnesses and reports from the scene.

Detectives were still investigating the scene as of Wednesday morning.

LASD officials released the following tweet at 11:40 p.m., describing the scene near the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane as part of an active investigation.