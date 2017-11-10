Three detained at gunpoint in Valencia

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: Friday, November 10th, 2017

At least three people were detained at gunpoint near the Walmart in Valencia Friday in connection with a car matching the description of one wanted in a recent cell phone robbery.

Close to a dozen deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Parks Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department surrounded the parking lot of the Walmart store on Kelly Johnson Parkway about noon Friday, said eyewitness Austin Dave, of The Signal.

“We have three people detained, no one arrested at this point,” Sgt. Wayne Waterman told The Signal.

Three men were near a green and white Prius taxi were detained at gunpoint and handcuffed, Dave said.

The car matched the description of a car sought in the Oct. 25 robbery at the Verizon store on the 16500 block of Soledad.

The suspects in that robbery ran from the store east along Soledad Canyon Road.

“They ran in, grabbed four phones and ran out,” Lt. Chuck Becerra told The Signal on that day.

An off-duty deputy driving from Lancaster spotted men running and contacted local sheriff’s deputies, he said.

The wanted pair was seen getting into a green Prius taxi which traveled northbound on Highway 14 and is believed to have exited at Soledad Canyon Road.

The investigation is continuing.

Further details are expected to be disclosed by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, Waterman said.

