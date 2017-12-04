4 arrested after deputies spot cash register in stopped car

By Jim Holt

Smash and grab burglars from Long Beach were arrested by deputies who pulled over the suspect’s car and spotted a cash register in the back seat.

Four suspects – two men and two teen boys – were arrested on suspicion of burglary early Saturday morning following a smash and grab burglary at a Saugus business.

Abotu 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm at a restaurant on the 28400 block of Haskell Canyon Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“They found one of the windows smashed,” she said. “They noticed also that the cash register and tip jar had been taken.

“Through (images captured by) video surveillance they were able to see the suspects breaking in through the window and taking the cash register and tip jat,” Miller said.

While deputies were investigating the break-in at the Saugus restaurant, other deputies on patrol stopped a car as part of a routine stop, she said.

“Deputies spotted burglary tools in the car and a cash register,” Miller said.

The deputies who stopped the car contacted deputies probing the break-in and, soon after, four young men were taken into custody.

“Deputies were able to ascertain that the suspects matched the description of the ones that allegedly broke into the business,” Miller said.

There were two male adults arrested and two male juveniles detained from the Long Beach area.

