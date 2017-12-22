Arrest after assault among ‘acquaintances’ in Newhall

By Perry Smith

Santa Clarita deputies were able to nab an assault suspect hours after an assault between two “acquaintances” around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Newhall, officials said.

The victim was on the 24800 block of Railroad Avenue, in Newhall, where he was attacked outside a liquor store, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

The alleged assailant, Alfredo Alvarez, 21, of Newhall, struck the victim several times with a blunt object, and then fled the scene on foot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The victim was able to make his way to Fire Station No. 73 nearby at 24875 Railroad Ave.

“The suspect and victim are acquaintances,” according to a statement from Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “and the victim provided suspect information to the deputies.”

The victim sustained injuries that required medical treatment, so the victim was helped by fire personnel who then contacted Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect from the victim’s description, and a patrol deputy then saw the suspect several hours after the crime was reported and arrested him.

Alvarez, who did not list an occupation, was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charges, and remains in jail in lieu of $110,000 bail.

Sheriff’s Station officials noted the case is part of an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault is asked to call the station at 661-255-1121.

Alvarez is due in court to answer to the charges Monday, according to Sheriff’s Department records.