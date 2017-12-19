CalArts alumnus nominated for two GRAMMY Awards

By Christina Cox

Greg Kurstin, an alumnus of California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), is nominated in two categories for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 1992 graduate is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his work with various, top-selling artists throughout 2017.

In the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, Kurstin is nominated for the song “Never Give Up” from “Lion” that he co-wrote with Sia Furler.

For this category, individuals are nominated for melody and lyrics they wrote specifically for a motion picture, television show, video game or other visual media.

In this category, the song is going up against “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall.”

Kurstin is also nominated in the Producer of the Year category for his work on various albums, songs and tracks.

These include: the “Concrete And Gold” album by Foo Fighters; the tracks “LOVE.” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari and “Strangers” by Halsey featuring Lauren Jauregui; and co-writing the songs “Dear Life” by Beck, “Dusk Til Dawn” by ZAYN featuring Sia and “Wall of Glass” by Liam Gallagher.

In this category, Kurstin is competing against producers Calvin Harris, Blake Mills, No I.D. and The Stereotypes.

This is not the first time Kurstin has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award. Last year, he won the GRAMMY for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his work on the album “Love You to Death” by Tegan & Sara and for co-writing “Hello,” “Million Years Ago” and “Water Under the Bridge” by Adele, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia and “Something in the Way You Move” by Ellie Goulding.

In addition to his producing and songwriting work, Kurstin is one-half of the indie pop ban “The Bird and the Bee” along with Inara George.

The 60th GRAMMY Awards will be held in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.

