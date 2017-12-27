City of Santa Clarita welcomes public to Celebration of Local Authors

By Signal Staff

Last update: 6 hours ago

Numerous talented authors reside in Santa Clarita, and on Saturday, January 13, 2018, you can meet more than 40 of them all under one roof at the fifth annual Celebration of Local Authors, presented by the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library in partnership with the Santa Clarita Public Library.

This free event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street. The entire community is invited to attend this free event.

Since 2014, the Celebration of Local Authors event has been spotlighting local writers and providing residents with the opportunity to meet with authors and explore their work. This year’s event will highlight approximately 40 local authors, all skilled storytellers in genres including children’s, young adult, fiction, non-fiction, self-help and poetry/short story. Attendees will get the unique opportunity to participate in moderated panel discussions, as well as purchase signed books.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library support the library through advocacy, volunteer service, supplemental funding and fostering a close relationship between the library and the community. All proceeds from three bookstores and fundraising efforts support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

For more information about this event, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com or email friends@santaclaritalibrary.com.