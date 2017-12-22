County: What property owners should know about the new tax bill

By Perry Smith

Last update: 18 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County has received a number of inquiries from property owners who wish to “pre-pay” property taxes prior to January 1, 2018, when a cap in the dollar amount of state and local taxes that may be deducted for federal income tax purposes is due to take effect as a result of the tax bill.

Property owners who wish to pay the second installment of the 2017-2018 property tax bill before January 1 may do so this month.

Payment options are as follows:

PAY ONLINE – To make payments online, go to lacountypropertytax.com, and select “Pay Online” under “Payment Options.” There is no charge for eCheck payments. You may also pay online by using a credit card or Visa Debit card. Please note that there is a service fee charged on all credit/debit card payments.

PAY OVER THE TELEPHONE – Credit cards and Visa Debit card payments are accepted over the telephone. Please note that there is a service fee charged on all credit/debit card payments. To pay by telephone, call toll-free 1(888) 473-0835.

BY MAIL – Please include the payment stub from the bill and mail to the “Los Angeles County Tax Collector” PO Box 54018, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0018

PAY IN PERSON – Cash, check, money order and cashier’s check are accepted at 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles, CA 90012, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

Important notes: Property owners may not pre-pay their 2018-2019 property taxes in December 2017. The 2018-2019 property tax bills against which these pre-payments would be credited will not be generated and mailed until September/October 2018.

The Assessor does not accept payments; this is solely a function of the Tax Collector. Any payments submitted to the Assessor will be returned.

For additional details, please call the Los Angeles County property tax information line at (888) 807-2111.

The above information was shared with The Signal via a news release from the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office.