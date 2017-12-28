Crime Blotter: Castaic/Val Verde

By Danny Diaz

Last update: 7 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

12/11/17

Residential Burglary- 31600 block of Castaic Road

Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole an Apple laptop and other electronics.

Vehicle Burglary- 27600 block of Elk Ridge Road

Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s locked vehicle through a partially open window and stole a duffle bag containing personal property.

12/15/17

Petty Theft- 31900 block of Quartz Lane

Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s packages from the front porch of her residence.

Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station