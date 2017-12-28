Crime Blotter: Castaic/Val Verde
By Danny Diaz
12/11/17
Residential Burglary- 31600 block of Castaic Road
Person(s) unknown forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole an Apple laptop and other electronics.
Vehicle Burglary- 27600 block of Elk Ridge Road
Person(s) unknown entered the victim’s locked vehicle through a partially open window and stole a duffle bag containing personal property.
12/15/17
Petty Theft- 31900 block of Quartz Lane
Person(s) unknown stole the victim’s packages from the front porch of her residence.
Source: SCV Sheriff’s Station
