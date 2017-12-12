Fire officials set up assistance center for fire victims

By Jim Holt

Last update: 30 mins ago

With the Rye Fire almost fully contained and the Thomas Fire burning on the coast, local first responders dealing with residents adversely affected by the recent fires have opened up an assistance center.

Officials with Los Angeles County and City of Los Angeles announced Monday that they are jointly opening a daily Local Assistance Center in Lake View Terrace for fire victims Tuesday through Saturday.

The help efforts were put together with the hope of assisting Los Angeles Residents Impacted by Creek, Rye and Skirball Fires.

The Rye Fire which threatened several buildings in the Santa Clarita Valley and prompted the evacuation of businesses and schools, was reported Monday by Calfire to be 95 percent contained Monday, having burned 6,049 acres.

The Thomas Fire, burning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, remains at just 15 percent containment, having burned 230,500 acres.

The Local Assistance Center set up for fire victims is at the Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Boulevard, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342.

It is expected to be open Tuesday through Friday, opening each day at noon and remaining open for the “last entry” at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. with the last entry at 4 p.m.

The LAC is a one-stop shop where individuals, families and business owners impacted by the recent fires in Los Angeles County can obtain information on services and assistance from government agencies, utility companies and non-profits.

Some of the services include:

Animal Services

Building Permitting Agencies

Crisis Counseling/Mental Health

County Assessor and Tax Collector

Consumer and Business Affairs

Fire, Forestry and Public Safety

Health & Human Services

Housing Assistance

Insurance

Public Health

Public Works and Sanitation Agencies

Tax Relief

Veterans’ Affairs

Plenty of free parking is available.

The facility is ADA compliant and translation services will be available upon request.

As a reminder, Los Angeles County residents, renters, and business owners, including persons with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, may also call 211 LA County for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.

The toll free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.