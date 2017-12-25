Firefighters, officers respond to arson, stolen car report on 5 Freeway

By Perry Smith

Last update: 5 hours ago

Numerous sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and CHP officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was set ablaze Christmas Eve on the I-5 Freeway not far from a local gun club.

L.A. County and city firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of the Highway 14 freeway, around 8:14 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The initial call was a vehicle fire that spread to nearby grass,” Sims said, adding there were no winds at the time and light fuel. The small brush fire ultimately affected about a quarter-acre of brush on the nearby hillside, but the nearby gun club was not affected by the blaze, there were no injuries and no structures threatened.

There were more than a dozen CHP and sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call.

There was no one near the vehicle when emergency officials responded, but first responders were able to determine that an arson had occurred.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies took an arson report, and also were able to determine the car was reported stolen. Deputies were unable to locate the person who left the vehicle by the side of the road and then set the fire.

L.A. County fire closed the incident around 10:05 p.m., but Sheriff’s Station deputies are still investigating the arson and theft report.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.