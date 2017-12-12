UPDATE: Firefighters rush to Valencia brush fire

By Jim Holt

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

The brush fire that broke out off of West Hills Drive – named the Copper Fire – has burned two acres.

Firefighting units with two Los Angeles County Fire Department battalions included half a dozen fire engines, a couple of water-dumping helicopters and bulldozers.

Optimistic fire officials declined an offer of fixed-wing water-dumping aircraft.

“One of the chiefs said that forward progress of the fire has been halted,” Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

Reminiscent of the fire call that went out a week ago alerting the SCV to the Rye Fire, firefighters were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the same general area in Valencia for a fire west of Copper Hill Drive.

“We have smoke and fire,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal at 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters dispatched to the 29100 block of West Hills Drive reported fire burning in light to medium brush estimated to be about a quarter acre.