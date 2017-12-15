Firefighters snuff out brush fire near Lebec

By Jim Holt

In just over 15 minutes, firefighters controlled a fast-moving brush fire and knocked it down near Lebec on Thursday, limiting it to just 1 acre.

The call for a brush fire near the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 by Smokey Bear Road went out at 4:06 p.m., with knockdown reported at 4:23 p.m., Supervisor Imy McBride, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters with the US Forest Service also worked on stopping the fire quickly.

The fire burned one acre, she said.

More than half a dozen fire engines from two battalions jumped on the fire.

