Five ways to get home safe on New Years

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

As one the busiest night’s in DUI arrests approaches, several efforts to keep drunk drivers off the streets of the Santa Clarita Valley are offering alternative methods of getting home.

Here are five ways to get home tonight:

1. Tipsy Tow

AAA is offering free towing service to anyone who needs it, including non-members, on New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 through New Year’s Day at 6 a.m.

The towing company will take you and your car home free for the first seven miles.

1- 800-222-4357

2. Designated Drivers of SCV

This year round service will take you and your car home for a small fee of $20.

661-313-8336

3. Safe Rides for Teens

A ride-share program for teens by teens, to help get you home safe.

661-259-6330.

4. Uber and Lyft

Get your own personal driver by downloading the app at your respective app store.

5. Yellow Cab

The old school way to get home is still safer than drinking and driving.

661-260-CABS