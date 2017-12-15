Hart High School hosts families in need for 18th annual holiday dinner

By Christina Cox

Last update: 8 mins ago

Hart High School welcomes more than 700 families in need to its campus Friday night to participate in the school’s 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway.

The event brought together families from throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District who were each provided with a free meal in the school cafeteria and a free blanket from Hat High School staff and students.

“Students, staff, students’ families and sponsors are the ones who put this whole thing together,” said Dave Caldwell, public relations officer for the Hart District.

The high school community also transformed the school gym into a winter wonderland where Santa Clause gave every child a toy and every teen a gift card.

“It teaches students the power of giving back to the community… and the power to realize the strength that a helping hand provides,” Caldwell said.