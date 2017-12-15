Hart High School hosts families in need for 18th annual holiday dinner

By Christina Cox

Camille Dolphin hands out presents to the children at Hart High School in Newhall on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The school welcomed some 700 families for the 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Hart High School welcomes more than 700 families in need to its campus Friday night to participate in the school’s 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway.

The event brought together families from throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District who were each provided with a free meal in the school cafeteria and a free blanket from Hat High School staff and students.

“Students, staff, students’ families and sponsors are the ones who put this whole thing together,” said Dave Caldwell, public relations officer for the Hart District.

From left to right, ASB secretary Alexandria Gillespie and ASB president Mitch Gordon greet Damian Salazar at Hart High School on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. A pile of presents was also available to give out during the 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The high school community also transformed the school gym into a winter wonderland where Santa Clause gave every child a toy and every teen a gift card.

“It teaches students the power of giving back to the community… and the power to realize the strength that a helping hand provides,” Caldwell said.

Students pass out food to a line of people at Hart High School in Newhall on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The high school community also transformed the school gym into a winter wonderland where Santa Clause gave every child a toy and every teen a gift card. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Families enjoy a meal at Hart High School in Newhall on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The school welcomed some 700 families for the 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Students hand out blankets to families at Hart High School in Newhall during the 18th annual Holiday Dinner and Blanket Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. “Students, staff, students’ families and sponsors are the ones who put this whole thing together,” said Dave Caldwell, public relations officer for the Hart District. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.