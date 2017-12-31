Health officials give prevention tips amid increase in flu cases

By Christian Monterrosa

In the final stretch of 2017, the flu, or Influenza, has claimed a high amount victims, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the second to last week, the CDC has reported high activity in 21 states, including California.

Unfortunately, Santa Clarita is no exception as resident’s face the same increase.

“We have seen a rapid increase in flu cases in the second half of December,” said Ruben Esparza, a certified physician assistant at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center in Santa Clarita. “More cases than comparative past seasons.”

Esparza pointed out that while getting the flu vaccine is helpful, proper hygiene is equally if not more important.

“The single biggest flu protection is proper hygiene, and cleaning hands and touched objects frequently.

“In the healthcare field, this is second nature, but many do not do so.”

The Santa Clarita native urges his fellow SCV residents to be evaluated within the first 48 hours of showing symptoms to “initiate possible antivirals before it’s too late.”

The CDC also lists the following flu prevention steps to avoid starting the New Year in bed: