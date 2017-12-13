Holiday Lights: 25086 Cotton Blossom Lane

Location: 25086 Cotton Blossom Lane, Stevenson Ranch

Description: Welcome to the Hallak House. This year we have 61,000 lights. Gingerbread everywhere! Snowman that blows snow, 9′ tall teddy bear, 14′ tall toy soldiers, a Christmas Train with our Teddy Bear Santa Conductor at the helm. Our family has worked extra hard this year. We hope you enjoy it. Merry Christmas from The Hallak’s.

Vote for your favorite home here: http://signalscv.com/holidaylights