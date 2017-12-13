Holiday Lights: Koji Court

By Signal Staff

Location: Koji Ct., Canyon Country

Description: Celebrate the season of the holidays with Lights on Koji! Gather with all your loved ones to experience a vibrant and colorful display of winter fantasy. We welcome you to step outside and be fully immersed in the thousands of dazzling lights. To experience the holiday sounds, tune to 94.5 FM. Our show runs continuously from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Happy Holidays!

