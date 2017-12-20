Homicide detectives investigating suspected suicide in Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Homicide detectives are investigating what’s believed to be a suicide that took place Tuesday on the 25400 block of Via Alcira in Santa Clarita.

Medical personnel with the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence southwest of the intersection of Wiley Canyon and Orchard Village at 7:14 p.m., and cleared to enter the residence by sheriff’s deputies at 7:25 p.m.

The patient, a 17-year-old female gunshot victim, was transported to the local trauma center where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

“We got a call regarding a person injured (at that address),” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It’s a death investigation.”

Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials confirmed the death is being investigated as a suicide, and Homicide officials would have any updates regarding further information.

Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Homicide Bureau said there would likely not be many more details released because it was a suspected suicide and the victim was a juvenile.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Medical examiners with the Coroner's Office have not

