Local roundup: Canyon girls hoops continues to find tournament success

By Signal Staff

Last update: 9 hours ago

Prep girls basketball

Canyon 66, Foothill Tech 44

Rachel Bowers led the way with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Canyon’s second-round win at the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs. Talia Taufaasau had 18 points and five assists. Canyon (10-2) plays either Crescenta Valley or Fairfax at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Crescenta Valley.

Saugus 54, Santa Monica 18

Libbie McMahan led the Centurions (13-1) with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Prep boys basketball

West Ranch 78, Moorpark 58

Andrew Austin led the Wildcats (7-3) with 20 points. Austin Galuppo had 18 points.

Spanish Springs (Nev.) 72, SCCS 57

Noah Veluzat led the Cardinals with 14 points in the loss at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego. Caden Starr had 13 points and Justin Collins added 11 points.

Granada Hills 57, Canyon 48