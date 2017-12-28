Local roundup: West Ranch and Canyon basketball teams continue to roll in tournament action

By Ryan Posner

Prep boys basketball

West Ranch 62, Agoura 42

Andrew Austin led West Ranch (8-3) with 22 points. Austin Galuppo 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals to go with eight points.

Saugus 67, Santa Monica 48

Paramount 44, Golden Valley 41

American Fork (Utah) 56, Valencia 50

Dexter Akanno led Valencia with 18 points with the loss at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational at Palm Springs.

Prep girls basketball

Canyon 65, Fairfax 57

Talia Taufaasau led Canyon with 24 points and eight assists in the third-round win at the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs. Rachel Bowers had 11 points and Gabby Sanchez had a team-high 13 rebounds to go with 10 points.

La Canada 60, Hart 49

West Ranch 54, Hoover 19

Prep girls soccer

Saugus 3, Alemany 0

Shaina Berdin, Bree San Lucas and Brooke Chambers logged goals in the win at the Hart Invitational.

Saugus 1, Pacifica 1

Chambers logged the Centurions lone goal in the nightcap of their doubleheader.

Hart 1, Crescenta Valley 0

Hart 4, Eastside 0

Canyon 1, Knight 0

Canyon 1, Thousand Oaks 1

Prep boys soccer

Saugus 6, Verbum Dei 0

Saugus 1, Bell Gardens 0

Dos Pueblos 3, Hart 2

Palmdale Aerospace 3, Canyon 1

Valencia 2, Crescenta Valley 1

Men’s college basketball

LA Trade Tech 67, College of the Canyons 64

Frankie Campbell led COC (6-9) with 13 points. Jeremy Hwang added 12 points

Women’s college basketbal

Moorpark 78, COC 72 (OT)

Saugus alum Maryrose Elias led COC (7-10) with 19 points. Hart alum Kalana Inemer grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points.