Music soars through the air at SCV Senior Center

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 9 mins ago

Men sing during the Silvertones Holiday Concert at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Some 50 people performed a variety of music under the direction of performing arts coordinator John Swinford. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The SCV Senior Center brought in the holiday spirit on Thursday by performing the Silvertones Holiday Concert.

The crowd was almost packed to the brim in the dining room. People applauded and smiled as the sweet notes reached their ears.

Women perform during the Silvertones Holiday Concert at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Some 50 people performed at the center for the sixth year. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Performing arts coordinator John Swinford plays the piano during the Silvertones Holiday Concert at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Some 50 people performed under his direction during the show. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
A duet is performed during the Silvertones Holiday Concert at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. This was the sixth year the concert was performed. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Jose Jimenez gets excited as the Silvertones Holiday Concert goes on at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. This was the sixth year the Silvertones and musicians performed under the direction of performing arts coordinator John Swinford. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Instrumentalists perform during the Silvertones Holiday Concert at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Some 50 people performed under the direction of performing arts coordinator John Swinford for the sixth year. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

