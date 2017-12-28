New law allows alcohol manufacturers to offer free, discounted rides

By Christina Cox

Last update: 5 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Cars park along Main Street in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, Santa Clarita Valley residents are scrambling to find a friend who is willing to stay sober and act as the designated driver during the night’s festivities.

But, a starting Jan. 1, a new law may allow everyone to partake in the night’s celebrations and make it home safely.

Assembly Bill 711 will allow alcohol manufactures and licensed sellers to provide drinkers with free or discounted rides through taxi cabs or ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber.

Alcohol sellers or consumers will be given vouchers or codes to use the free or discounted ride services.

However, alcohol sellers may not offer the vouchers or codes to consumers as an incentive to buy beverages or products.

AB 711 expands current law, which prohibits any licensee from giving premiums, gifts or goods to consumers under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The only exception is for alcohol manufactures who can provide free rides home to consumers at invitation-only events.

With the passage of AB 711, supporters hope it will promote public safety and ensure customers drink responsibly.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

Click here to post a comment

New law allows alcohol manufacturers to offer free, discounted rides

5 hours ago
2 Comments
Christina Cox
FILE PHOTO: Cars park along Main Street in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches, Santa Clarita Valley residents are scrambling to find a friend who is willing to stay sober and act as the designated driver during the night’s festivities.

But, a starting Jan. 1, a new law may allow everyone to partake in the night’s celebrations and make it home safely.

Assembly Bill 711 will allow alcohol manufactures and licensed sellers to provide drinkers with free or discounted rides through taxi cabs or ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber.

Alcohol sellers or consumers will be given vouchers or codes to use the free or discounted ride services.

However, alcohol sellers may not offer the vouchers or codes to consumers as an incentive to buy beverages or products.

AB 711 expands current law, which prohibits any licensee from giving premiums, gifts or goods to consumers under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The only exception is for alcohol manufactures who can provide free rides home to consumers at invitation-only events.

With the passage of AB 711, supporters hope it will promote public safety and ensure customers drink responsibly.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

  • Eric Heilbrun

    “With the passage of AB 711, supporters hope it will promote public safety and ensure customers drink responsibly.”

    Ensuring customers drink responsibly?????? It’s a hall pass for drinking irresponsibly. And after spending the bucks drinking the evening away, the drunkard will only use a ride-share service if the price is discounted or free? We keep on lowering the bar on personal responsibility and accountability.

    Follow the money….if you’re in the business of serving, distributing, or manufacturing alcoholic beverages you love this bill. And if your campaign coffers got filled a little you probably voted for this bill.

    Think about it…how much of a degenerate do you have to be to basically say “The only way I won’t get behind the wheel and drive drunk is if someone else pays for my Uber.” ?

  • Harry Liggins

    We human are inherently stupid and it shows everyday, collectively we are only as smart as the lowest ring on the ladder. If this means that the inebriated have more of an incentive to take their irresponsibility a#@ away from behind the wheel then more power to them. I don’t like it either but people never learn until its to late and the damage is done.