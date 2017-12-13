Newhall man pleads not guilty to 65 weapons offenses

By Perry Smith

A Newhall man arrested last week on suspicion of spousal assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and several weapons offenses pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Robert Wayne Mount, 52, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court, where he was formally charged with 65 felony counts related to firearms.

Mount is accused of the following: assault with a semi-automatic weapon; assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; possession of an assault weapon; possession of a firearm near a school; unlawful assault weapon .50 BMG rifle activity (Browning Machine Gun) — manufacture, sell or possess a short-barreled rifle/shotgun; possession of a machine gun; Machine gun conversion, according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Mount entered a plea of not guilty Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

At the close of a 4-hour standoff with a man — later identified as Mount — believed armed inside a house in Newhall, local sheriff’s deputies entered the home and found 144 firearms.

About 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 25200 block of De Wolfe Road, regarding a man with a gun and domestic disturbance call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said last week.

Deputies arrived and contacted two victims who told them the suspect had pointed a handgun at them and threatened them during a domestic incident, she said.

“This apparently stemmed from an unreported spousal assault from the previous evening,” Miller said.

The victims reportedly told deputies there were “numerous firearm” inside the home.