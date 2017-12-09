Disney exec arrested on child sex abuse charges

By Perry Smith

Last update: 5 hours ago

44 SHARES Share Tweet

Jon Heely, director of music publishing for Disney, is due in court next month to answer to several charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation, according to court records.

Heely’s alleged crimes reportedly occurred more than 10 years ago, on June 19, 2006, according to court records.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, on Dec. 6, according to court records.

He was charged with one count of lewd acts with a child, and two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, both crimes listed under section 288 of the California Penal Code.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit confirmed Saturday morning that the allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Department earlier this year, and the investigation resulted in three charges.

“We have no reasons to believe there are other victims out there,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the LASD Special Victims Unit. “However, if any one has any additional information out there, we would encourage them to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Hudson also confirmed the alleged crimes were not connected in any way to Heely’s employment with Disney. He also confirmed the details that were published in a previous report, adding no information was being released by the Sheriff’s Department at this time.

According to the report in Variety, which first reported the charges:

“Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately a decade ago. He allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. According to the charges, he began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.”

The Variety report noted Heely was suspended by Disney on Friday, when the company learned of the charges.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicated Heely was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

He was released on Nov. 22 after posting $150,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department records.

Heely is expected back in court in January 10, 2018, for the setting of his preliminary hearing.

At a preliminary hearing, the evidence against a defendant is presented to a judge who decides whether there’s enough to merit a trial.

If anyone would like to contact the Special Victims Unit with information regarding the allegation, the phone number is (877) 710-5273 (LASD), or email specialvictims@lasd.org