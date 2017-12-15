Residents share why Santa Clarita is worth celebrating

By Gina Ender

With city-themed buckets of popcorn, 30 years of memorabilia spread across the room and a documentary viewing featuring city council members past and present, Santa Clarita residents gathered at City Hall Friday afternoon to celebrate three decades of cityhood.

Locals who have lived in the SCV since before the city’s incorporation and those who have moved to the city more recently reflected on why they were happy to celebrate Santa Clarita.

Having moved to Santa Clarita over 30 years ago, Mary Mihm has become involved with many churches and schools with her five children and loves how the community’s faith and education has impacted her family.

Originally a Washington native, Ron VanVoorhis moved to Santa Clarita seven years ago and said it still has the small town country feel he loved so much about his home state.

“It is one of the greatest cities I’ve lived in,” VanVoorhis said of Santa Clarita. “It’s a whole different world out here.”

Longtime resident Debbie Longworth enjoys how Santa Clarita’s greenery has flourished over the years.

“It’s even prettier now,” she said.

For Kelly Robinson, his initial motivation for moving to the city 20 years ago was to be close to his wife’s family who are longtime residents.

As he’s spent the past two decades in Santa Clarita, he’s gotten involved in the business community and takes part in Valley Industry Association and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I try to do as much business here as possible,” Robinson said. “It’s nice to live and work in the same place.”

Policy makers and elected officials have kept the city family-oriented and safe, according to Santa Clarita Coalition Board Member Adele Macpherson.

“There is nothing more a family could want,” she said.

Elise Wilkinson grew up in the SCV and later raised her own family in the city. She loves how celebratory the city is and how locals recognize special occasions and holidays, especially by putting flags out for Independence Day.

“The city is extremely patriotic,” Wilkinson said. “I truly love Santa Clarita.”