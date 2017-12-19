Santa Clarita announces changes to Business Incubator

By Perry Smith

Designed to stimulate economic growth through entrepreneurship and enterprise development, the Santa Clarita Business Incubator is celebrating a significant milestone—graduating the first two participating companies from the program.

The City of Santa Clarita is proud to honor Business Incubator graduates Nuhubit Software Studios, LLC and Outlyer Technologies.

Nuhubit, which develops a variety of mobile-friendly educational games, released its first educational math game, Bubbly Primes in late 2015. Bubbly Primes has sold in four continents to date. The next project in development for Nuhubit is a music-focused game called “Forte Fox,” expected to be released in 2018.

Throughout their tenancy at the Incubator, Outlyer has experienced exponential growth by elevating the consumer-brand relationship through emerging content platforms.

In 2016, they launched AdVRtas, the first fully interactive 360-degree rich media advertising technology. Most recently, they provided a keynote speech at the Digital Marketing World Forum conference in New York.

In anticipation of Nuhubit and Outlyer graduation, new and innovative startups were invited to apply to join the Incubator program.

After a comprehensive evaluation of the applications and pitch presentations, a panel comprised of staff from the City of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Corporation, Small Business Development Center, and College of the Canyons selected three new tenants to join the Incubator program in 2018. The Santa Clarita Business Incubator is excited to welcome:

Celitech, Gapless Solutions, LLC and Rangle News Inc. represent a diverse range of technology-focused solutions and will move into the Business Incubator to join current tenant 3D-SensIR starting January 2, 2018.

The Santa Clarita Business Incubator program is a partnership between the City, College of the Canyons and the Small Business Development Center.