Santa Clarita touts contributions from DFY in SCV community campaign

By Perry Smith

Last update: 4 mins ago

During the month of October, 15 junior high and high school campuses in Santa Clarita hosted a toiletries drive as part of their annual DFY in SCV community campaign. DFY in SCV members encouraged their peers to donate toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap and many more hygiene items. In total, 2,850 toiletries were collected and donated to Bridge to Home Homeless Shelter, Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita and Single Mothers Outreach.

DFY in SCV (Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) is a free, school-based, voluntary, anti-drug program in elementary schools, junior high schools and high schools throughout Santa Clarita. The mission of DFY in SCV is to educate and empower students to make good choices, leading towards positive and healthy behaviors.

DFY in SCV members are encouraged to complete 10 hours of community service each year. By providing opportunities for service hours on campus, members can positively influence their peers to contribute as well. Volunteering teaches teens to give back to their community without expecting anything in return.

DFY in SCV sponsor GlowHouse Gaming had a culminating Glow Party event on Friday, November 17 at their facility to celebrate the junior high school results of the toiletries drive. DFY in SCV members from Castaic Middle School received free admission as a reward for collecting the most donations. The high school culminating event was held on December 2, when members from West Ranch High School received free admission to GlowHouse Gaming due to their donation efforts. GlowHouse Gaming sponsors teen parties that promote a positive, drug-free atmosphere.

For more information on the DFY in SCV program, contact Community Services at (661) 250-3708 or visit dfyinscv.com.

The above information was shared with The Signal by the city of Santa Clarita.