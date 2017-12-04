Saugus District teachers to receive new laptops

By Christina Cox

Many teachers in the Saugus Union School District are expected to have new laptops this year, according to an agenda item from Tuesday’s SUSD Governing Board meeting.

These new laptops from ConvergeOne will replace existing laptops for 441 general education, special day, Resource Specialist Program (RSP) and speech teachers in the district.

The purchase of the new laptops follow the district’s first goal Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP): increase student achievement.

This goal and action item aims to increase student and teacher integration of technology in teaching, learning and assessment.

The laptops, from a National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO) Contract, are expected to cost a total of $303,048.59.

Governing Board members are also expected to approve of the 2018 Title 1 Summer School Academies at Cedarcreek, Rio Vista, and Skyblue Mesa during their regular meeting.

The Title 1 academies, for students in kindergarten to fifth grade, are expected to include 19 days of instruction and cost a total of $83,000.

In addition, the board is expected to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and its Chapter 112 for access to new employees during orientation.

Following the passage Assembly Bill 119, school districts are now required to provide union representatives with access to new employees during their orientation.

This law requires districts to share the full legal name, date of hire, classification and site of new hires during their orientation.

Finally, Tuesday’s meeting is also expected to include the election of the Governing Board’s new president and clerk.

The board is also expected to select members to serve as representatives on the following committees: the County Committee on School District Organization, Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Board Liaison Committee, the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association and the Governing Board of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority.

Additional Agenda Items:

Hear presentation from Rio Vista Elementary School and Tesoro del Valle Elementary School

Approve the 2017-2018 Single School Plan for Student Achievementfor all school sites

Approve the calendar of board meetings for 2018

Conduct a third reading and adoption of board policy and administrative regulation: School Day

Conduct a second reading and adoption administrative regulation and exhibit: Criminal Record Check

