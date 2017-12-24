SCV Rose Society to host 25th annual rose care seminar in Jan.
By Ryan Painter
Last update:4 hours ago
The Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society is holding its 25th annual rose care seminar at the SCV Senior Center on Jan. 14, 2018. The event is free to attend.
Master Rosarians Bob and Kitty Belendez will demonstrate how to properly prune various types of roses, how to plant bare root roses, how to rejuvenate roses grown in containers and how to properly fertilize and mulch.
