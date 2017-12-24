SCV Rose Society to host 25th annual rose care seminar in Jan.

By Ryan Painter

The Santa Clarita Valley Rose Society is holding its 25th annual rose care seminar at the SCV Senior Center on Jan. 14, 2018. The event is free to attend.

Master Rosarians Bob and Kitty Belendez will demonstrate how to properly prune various types of roses, how to plant bare root roses, how to rejuvenate roses grown in containers and how to properly fertilize and mulch.

“You will be rewarded with beautiful blooms when you practice these techniques on your own roses,” the society said in a press release.

The event will feature both a door prize and a rose raffle, and attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments after the seminar.

The Rose Society exists to educate members of the Santa Clarita community about the joys and rewards associated with rose care and cultivation.The group meets monthly at the SCV Senior Center.