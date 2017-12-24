SCV Sheriff’s Station warns against drunk driving during Christmas holiday
By Ryan Painter
Last update: 9 hours ago
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents to have a ride lined up should they choose to consume alcohol over this Christmas holiday.
“If you don’t plan ahead,” the station wrote, “ here are your other ride options: backs of a Sheriff’s patrol car, ambulance, coroner’s van.”
Deputies recommend using a designated driver system, calling a taxi or using a rideshare platform like Uber of Lyft should you find yourself intoxicated.
Under no circumstance, they say, should residents operate a motor vehicle while under the influence.
