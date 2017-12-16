Sheriff’s arrest wanted man in possession of cocaine

By Christian Monterrosa

Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for possession of cocaine on Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

When police approached two men at around 3 a.m. to “check and see if everything was good”, one of the men was found to have a $100,000 warrant for battery.

After being searched, he was found to be in possession of cocaine and was arrested for possession of narcotics as well as the outstanding warrant.

The second man at the scene was on parole but was not arrested as he was “not found to be involved in any criminal activity,” said the Facebook post.