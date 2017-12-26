Stalled big rig blocks all lanes on 5 freeway in Castaic

By Christina Cox

Last update: 20 mins ago

Traffic came to a halt along the northbound 5 freeway in Castaic after a stalled big rig shut down all four lanes of the freeway near CHP Road.

The big rig reportedly ran out of gas at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday as it was traveling along the northbound 5 freeway north of CHP Road.

“It looks like he ran out of gas and he might have been trying to back it up off the shoulder and then got jackknifed,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman said.

About 30 minutes later, CHP officers shut down all four lanes of the freeway and issued a SigAlert, for an unknown duration, for area.

According to Priessman, the center divider is the only lane open at this time.  At 4:15 p.m., traffic was backed up to Parker Road.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen and when the SigAlert is expected to end.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.