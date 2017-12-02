Do you support legal recreational and/or medicinal sale of marijuana in Santa Clarita?
By Signal Staff
At the last council meeting the moratorium was extended (no legal sales )while city staff continues their study. City staff and council members should hold a townhall meeting to hear and consider the desire of residents. Thanks to The Signal for having this opinion poll. It appears the city leadership is out of step with the citizens.
