Uncle accused of trying to kidnap his niece

By Perry Smith

Last update: 44 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man Wednesday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to pick up his 8-year-old niece from school without permission.

The suspect, described by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies as a possible transient, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Emblem Academy.

A district spokesperson confirmed the Sheriff’s Station report that the incident involved a family member who was apparently not authorized to pick up the child.

The quick action of the school’s front office led to the man being placed in custody before the suspect was able to approach any children, according to a district official for the Saugus Union School District who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The suspect attempted to pick his 8-year-old niece from school on Wednesday morning,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“He was not authorized to, and has allegedly made criminal threats to family members on prior occasions,” she said.

The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, she said.