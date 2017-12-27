University News

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Belmont University

Nina Salazar of Santa Clarita, qualified for the fall 2017 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the fall 2017 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Graceland University, Lamoni, IA

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2017 fall term have been announced, and Christopher Morris of Canyon Country, has been named to the Dean’s List.

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean’s list. Congratulations, Christopher! Graceland commends you on your academic success.

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.