VaNile Risser: Thanks for a reminder of the positives in our lives

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 8 hours ago

Anthony Breznican’s article “Reclaiming the stars and stripes” in the Dec. 2 issue of The Signal is absolutely a beautiful, delightful and inspirational piece of writing.  So refreshing and positive!

I’m keeping a copy to have my family read once in a while and hope it will remind them of some of the good things that exist among all the negative and hostile discussions and attitudes that seems to be the norm of the day.

The flag outside my house is inspirational to me, and I enjoy seeing it flying from the homes and flag poles of others throughout our community.

Mr. Breznican’s comments are certainly food for thought. We all can use a bit of positive thought-provoking attitudes and reminders that seem to escape us in what is frequently the chaos among us in our daily lives.

Thank you, Anthony and The Signal, for printing it.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country

Click here to post a comment

VaNile Risser: Thanks for a reminder of the positives in our lives

8 hours ago
3 Comments
Signal Contributor

Anthony Breznican’s article “Reclaiming the stars and stripes” in the Dec. 2 issue of The Signal is absolutely a beautiful, delightful and inspirational piece of writing.  So refreshing and positive!

I’m keeping a copy to have my family read once in a while and hope it will remind them of some of the good things that exist among all the negative and hostile discussions and attitudes that seems to be the norm of the day.

The flag outside my house is inspirational to me, and I enjoy seeing it flying from the homes and flag poles of others throughout our community.

Mr. Breznican’s comments are certainly food for thought. We all can use a bit of positive thought-provoking attitudes and reminders that seem to escape us in what is frequently the chaos among us in our daily lives.

Thank you, Anthony and The Signal, for printing it.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • lois eisenberg

    “Thanks for a reminder of the positives in our lives”
    Thank you VaNile for writing your LTE about Anthony’s LTE ” “Reclaiming the stars and stripes”
    It was and is absolutely a beautiful, delightful and inspirational piece of writing. So refreshing and positive!”

  • Gil Mertz

    “…I’m keeping a copy to have my family read once in a while and hope it will remind them of some of the good things that exist among all the
    negative and hostile discussions and attitudes that seems to be the norm of the day…”

    Then you’ll definitely not want to keep copies of all of Mr. Breznican’s other comments.

    • Anthony Breznican

      I’m actually an independent who has voted for people from both parties. And I do endeavor to practice what I preach, thank you.