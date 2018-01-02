2 hurt in head-on crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road

By Jim Holt

Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital Wednesday following a head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

The crash happened shortly before 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, on the 35100 San Francisquito Canyon Road about 10 miles south of Camp 14.

“This was a head-on traffic collision,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“Two people were transported to hospital,” he said. “One patient had minor injuries, the other moderate injuries.”

