Ann Schureman: You went too far

Regarding Joshua Heath as a “new member of the GOP” (Jan. 2 opinion page):
It’s one thing for this indoctrinated college liberal to spew hate about
Republicans, but to say the Bee Gees are terrible? Too far, man!
Ann Schureman
Valencia
