Ann Schureman: You went too far

Last update: 7 hours ago

Regarding Joshua Heath as a “new member of the GOP” (Jan. 2 opinion page):

It’s one thing for this indoctrinated college liberal to spew hate about

Republicans, but to say the Bee Gees are terrible? Too far, man!

Ann Schureman

Valencia