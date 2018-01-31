UPDATE: Two hurt, one airlifted to hospital, in crash on Hwy 126

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: 7 hours ago

Two people were injured and rushed to hospital – one by helicopter – following a two vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 126 at Chiquito Canyon Road.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash, described by CHP Officer Eric Priessman as involving a small pickup truck and a white sedan.

Fire officials responded to the crash at approximately 12:40 p.m.

They found a white Toyota Corolla and a tan Ford Ranger pickup truck, each having sustained damage.

“We had one injured person life-flighted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” Priessman said.

A second person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Reports from the scene indicate limited traffic is now moving in both directions on Highway 126.

The status of their injuries and the identities of the drivers involved are not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it’s available.