Committee on Aging preps for Annual Assembly

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 6 hours ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging will have its annual assembly 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Santa Clarita Senior Center, 22900 Market Street.

The committee’s new board will be installed followed by an awards presentation. The assembly will be preceded by a reception featuring music by the Silvertones at 5:15 p.m.

The assembly comes less than a year after the committee launched a fundraising campaign for the completion of a new 30,400-square-foot senior center on the corner of Golden Valley and Newhall Ranch roads. The senior center’s website said Thursday they were $1 million shy away from their goal.

The $11.4 million project will include a fitness center, ballroom, dance studio, banquet hall, café, putting green, family lounge, computer lab, learning center, salon, and provide financial planning and medical care services.

To RSVP for the assembly, call (661) 259-9444. For details on the new senior center, visit http://newseniorcenter.com.