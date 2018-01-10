Council officially purchases 176 acres of open space

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 6 hours ago

14 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved on consent Tuesday evening the purchase of 176 acres of open space between Tesoro Del Valle and San Francisquito Road that will cost the city nearly $1.6 million.

City officials said the land acquisition will link neighborhood trails together and is a part of the city’s effort to establish a greenbelt around the city.

The property, which is bisected by San Francisquito Creek, is exempt from environmental review because it will be preserved as open space, according to city documents.

The purchase brings the total open space acreage in Santa Clarita to 9,495.

In November, the city council accepted a five-acre open space donation from Bob and Wendy Stevenson. That property is adjacent to the city’s existing Golden Valley Ranch Regional Open Space and north of Placerita Canyon Road.