Deputies investigate fatal rollover crash near Rio Vista Elementary

By Perry Smith

Last update: 3 hours ago

Santa Clarita’s deputies and fire officials responded to a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash in the Rio Vista Elementary School parking lot, officials said Tuesday.

The car, described as an off-road vehicle, appears to have crashed near the 27100 block of Honby Avenue, not far from the school, according to fire officials.

There were two occupants, one was immediately transported to the hospital, and the other was treated on scene for injuries for about 25 minutes.

The person who was immediately transported died after he was taken to the hospital.

The victim was reportedly a 36-year-old Hispanic man, whose name was not released.

“We got dispatched to a traffic collision at 2:03 p.m., and were on scene at 2:09 p.m.,” said Inspector Randall Wright of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two ambulances were requested, one for each of the occupants of the vehicle, he said.

The second patient was stabilized on scene and then transported around 2:30 p.m.

Nearby residents and staff observed a red, off-road “Razor”-style vehicle in the parking lot several times in the weeks leading up to the crash, according to reports

The school is not in session at the time, according to officials.

The identity regarding the person who died was not immediately available, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Several residents who live near the school told The Signal the off-roading vehicle was previously seen in the parking lot at least three times over the week.

Deputies with the station’s Traffic Unit are still on scene investigating as of 2:45 p.m.