Eileen Blankenhorn: Not a proud day

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 7 hours ago

Re: Edwards Theatre fire alarm evacuation Jan. 1: I read with disbelief and sadness the story about the appalling behavior of some of my fellow Santa Claritans when their movie was interrupted by a potential fire and were calmly directed to leave the building. Safety measures are often not convenient, but put in place to save lives.

I am embarrassed for, and ashamed of any citizen who displays an attitude of irritation because authorities are doing their job. The theatre offered a full refund to all movie goers, yet there were some who expected to be reimbursed for food and drink they purchased. Really?! I doubt this was a proud moment for your children.

Eileen Blankenhorn

Valencia