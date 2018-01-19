Firefighters stop garage fire spreading to apartments

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Smoke and flames seen coming from the downstairs garage of a Canyon Country apartment mid-afternoon Friday sent firefighting units racing to Canyon Country.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, however, extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of receiving the report.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday fire was reported at a “multi-storey” dwelling on the 27300 block of Rock Rose Lane in Canyon Country, Fire Specialist Randall Wright told The Signal.

“We have engines including (Fire Station) 107 reporting smoke and fire from the downstairs garage of a 2-storey multi-unit property,” he said.

At 3:43 p.m., the fire which threatened to extend into the second storey was extinguished, he said.

“Knock-down was at 3:43,” Wright said. “ They are now checking to make sure it did not extend into the upper storey.

The “bulk of the fire” was confined to the garage.

